Iraq’s Sistani breaks silence on Jadriya land seizures

by yalibnan 301

The highest Shiite authority in Iraq, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has publicly denounced the seizure of lands belonging to Iraqi citizens in the upscale Jadriya neighborhood of Baghdad by influential entities that operate outside the bounds of the law.

Sistani’s denunciation follows the formation of a probe committee by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani last week. The committee was formed in response to public outcries from citizens who appeared on television programs and video clips.

They claimed that armed groups, whose identities remained concealed, coerced them into selling their lands at unjustly low prices, threatening forceful appropriation if they resisted.

A widely-shared video clip on news agencies and social media platforms showed the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and prominent leader of the Sadrist movement, Hakim al-Zamili, siding with the affected citizens.

He promised legal action against the entities responsible for these transgressions. This development prompted the authorities to delve deeper into the matter, which has now become a public concern.

While the results of an investigation conducted by Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari are still pending, the stance of Sistani against such practices has reignited the issue.

Given the top Shiite cleric’s influence, his positions are seen as binding for his followers and carry significant weight.

This adds pressure on the official authorities conducting the investigation, especially when influential factions, including armed groups, are involved, bolstering the push for more stringent punitive measures.

Although the statement issued by Sistani’s office was concise, it has sparked both official and public reactions to various practices that have surfaced over the past years.

During a meeting with residents of the Jadriya region who had previously appeared in the media complaining about pressures and threats to relinquish their lands to certain entities, Sistani, according to a statement from his office, condemned “these practices that violate both religious and legal standards.”

He emphasized that “one of the primary duties of those in positions of authority, holding the reins of the country, is to protect the properties and rights of its citizens, and to stand against those aiming to infringe upon them through terror and intimidation, especially those bearing official capacities.”

Jadriya, one of the most prestigious areas of Baghdad, is a favorite residence neighborhood for the Iran-backed militia leaders

The Jadriya neighbourhood was the starting point for many attacks, particularly on the US Embassy. It has been reported in 2020 that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had offices in the neighborhood with weapons and espionage equipment stockpiled.

The Green Zone is located between Jadriya and Salhiya along the Tigris River, and practically includes parts of them. The Iranian Embassy is located within the Salihiya area, meaning the militias’ military presence there is a foregone conclusion.