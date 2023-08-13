Lebanon needs to get its act together if it wants more tourists

By Ahmed Ali

I recently traveled to Beirut with the aim of writing a report about tourism in Lebanon, a country that has so much to offer tourists from all over the world.

I arrived at the Beirut airport and the first thing that shocked me was that I had to walk over a dozen stairs while carrying my backpack and carry-on.

When I arrived in the immigration area I found hundreds of people standing in 2 lines , one was for the Lebanese and the other was for all the other nationalities.

Out of about 20 desks of internal security passport control officers only about 4 desks were manned.

Almost all the people standing with me in the line were Lebanese expatriates who came from all over the world to see their loved ones.

You would think that since expatriates are perhaps the main reason that Lebanon still exists as a country on the map , the Lebanese Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of public works which is responsible for the airport will lay out the red carpet for us. Instead, we all had to wait about 3 hours to get to the passport control officers.

The 2 signs that clearly read, Welcome to Lebanon were the top joke of the evening as we all waited in the line.

None of us felt that we were welcomed instead all of us felt that we were being abused. All I heard people say “Shame on Lebanon and especially shame on the Minister of Tourism and the Minister of public works to allow this kind of abuse.

If all the desks of the immigration offices were manned it should have taken no more than 10 minutes to clear all the lines. Many of the people I talked to in the lines were disabled or had recent heart and back surgeries. I personally thought I was going to have another heart attack because I have suffered from strokes and heart attacks in the past.

Instead of telling people to come to Lebanon I decided to write an article to tell the Lebanese government to get its act together if it wants the Lebanese expats or any tourists to come to Lebanon and contribute to its collapsing economy.

The frustrating and disappointing experience upon arriving in Beirut, Lebanon significantly impact my perception of the country and will influence my decision to return or recommend the destination to others.

My concerns about the inefficiency and lack of proper facilities at the airport are valid and should be taken seriously by the Lebanese authorities, especially the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Public Works.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Public Works should immediately consider addressing the following points:

Airport Infrastructure and Efficiency: All existing resources should be utilized including pesonnel deployment . All the passport control desks should be manned to shorten waiting times. If these factors are not properly addressed can negatively affect the overall experience of travelers .

I hope this report will create awareness and encourage positive changes in Lebanon’s tourism infrastructure.

I have traveled all over the world several times but I love Lebanon the most for its rich history, culture, landscapes, and I want the tourists that come to experiences the Lebanon that I love . I dont want anyone to experience the difficulties I faced on arrival .

Tourism offers great opportunities for countries with depressed economies like Lebanon. It creates jobs, strengthens the local economy, contributes to local infrastructure development and can help to conserve the natural environment and cultural assets and traditions, and to reduce poverty and inequality.

The importance of tourism is demonstrated throughout the world. From the economic advantages that tourism brings to host communities to the enjoyment that tourism brings to the tourists themselves, there is no disputing the value of this industry.

The issue of tourism is often somewhat one-sided, taking into consideration predominantly those working in the industry and their connections. However, the tourist is just as important, as without them there would be no tourism!. This is precisely why the Lebanese government should follow the recommenations in this report