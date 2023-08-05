Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Beirut- Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted late on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon that it was advising its citizens to avoid.

The embassy stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon,” the statement added.

Kuwait also issued an advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances” but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign ministry posted on X.

On Aug. 1, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh.

At least 13 people, most of them militants, were killed in fighting that broke out in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources in the camp said.

Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 450,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations’ agency for refugees from Palestine.

Canada also updated its travel advisory for nine tourist destinations , including Lebanon and and called for exercise a high degree of caution. “Travel is strongly discouraged to southern Beirut suburbs, certain North Lebanon regions, and near the border with Syria, where armed groups, sporadic violence, and conflict exist, ” the updated travel advisory stated

