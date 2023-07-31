There should be no arms in the Palestinian refugee camps, MP Sadek tells authorities

Commenting on the deadly clashes at the Ain El Helweh Palestinian camp? MP Waddah Sadiq asked and stressed that “it is wrong to allow the Palestinian camps to be armed the way they are today, so why are there weapons in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon?

Clashes between rival Palestinian factions are a daily affair in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp . The question is why is the Lebanese army allowing arms into the camp[Getty]

He added: “They must be under the authority of the Lebanese state and their conditions should be improved.” He revealed that according to the information he received there is a security alert in the Sabra and Shatila camps.”

Six people were killed and six were wounded in the deadly calshes that took place on Sunday in the largest refugee camp.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told former president Michel Aoun during a a three-day visit to Beirut in December 2017 that the Palestinian factions were committed to preserving security in refugee camps around Lebanon.

Abbas read a statement after his meeting with Aoun, saying that Palestinians stand against terrorism in all its forms.

“Our people in Lebanon have confirmed that they will preserve security and stability in the camps and here I assert that commitment of all Palestinian factions with this vision,” he said. He added that the Palestinians, like the Lebanese, are opposed to all forms of terrorism.

The lebanese army surrounds all the Refugee camps in Lebanon. The question on everyone’s mind is “why arms are being allowed into the camps ?

Commenting on the vacuum at the Lebanese Central Bank after Riad Salameh”s term ended.

Sadek said in a televised interview, “The first deputy governor, Wassim Mansouri, is the one who takes over the task .

Sadiq added:”The parliament cannot legislate the use of the Central Bank reserves, and the governor’s deputies must find solutions without using the depositors’ money. We want a plan from the Central Bank, and we have reached a place where we must take a decision on the solution, no matter how painful it is.”

The disgraced governor of Central bank who is wanted in many European capitals over embezzlment of BDL funds and money laundering charges is expected to step down his turbulent term ends on Monday