Patriarch Rai warns that the refugees are occupying Lebanon

by yalibnan 320

The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi said during his Sunday mass:

“We are witnessing political, moral, administrative, judicial, and commercial corruption, and this is the source of the collapse of our political action in Lebanon. leading to the suspension of the parliament, which has become devoid of the right to legislate, and to making the government confined to the conduct of business and thus losing the right to appoint any key officials , leading to the overthrow of the constitutional and administrative institutions one after the other.This is in addition to the spread of the spirit of hatred, tyranny and the spirit of demolition and taking of the country hostage.”

Rai asked several questions: “Is there anyone who can explain to us why the parliament does not convene in successive sessions in order to elect a president of the republic according to Article 49 of the constitution.”

He went on to say : “There were two main and competent candidates in the session of last June 14 . Either one of them could have succeeded .” If no body succeeds after three consecutive sessions at most, an agreement will be reached on a third canidate in a responsible dialogue”.

Who can tell us why the quorum was abolished in that session, which was almost decisive?

He added : The MPs decided to relax at sea, and the mountains and to travel, while the people are starving, the state is in a state of chaos, and the displaced Syrians occupy the country with the support of the international community, “They are fools who forgot their homeland, its history, and its culture.”

He is referring to Speaker Nabih berri’s decision ro end the session after Suleiman Franjieh , the cadiidate of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and Berri’s Amal movement received only 51 votes while the candidate of the opposition former minister Jihad azour received 59 votes.