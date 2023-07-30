5 killed, 7 wounded in clashes in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

ByKAREEM CHEHAYEB

BEIRUT — Clashes Sunday in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left five people dead and seven others wounded, Palestinian officials said.

The officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the fighting broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.

Later, Islamist militants assassinated a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group and three escorts, another Palestinian official told the AP.

Brigadier General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi of the Fatah Movement was assassinated in an armed ambush with a number of his companions in Al-Basateen neighborhood in Ain Al-Hilweh camp.

Factions used assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the overcrowded Ein el-Hilweh camp as ambulances zoomed through its narrow streets to take the wounded to the hospital. Several residents fled the crossfire

Palestinian factions in the camp for years have cracked down on militant Islamist groups and fugitives seeking shelter in the camp’s overcrowded neighborhoods. In 2017, Palestinian factions engaged in almost a week of fierce clashes with a militant organization affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two children were among those wounded.

The clashes stopped for several hours in the morning, though state media said there was still sporadic sniper fire. But they began again after the killing of the Palestinian general and his escorts.

The Lebanese Army in a statement said a mortar shell landed in military barracks outside the camp wounding one soldier, whose condition is stable.

Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon. The U.N. says it is home to some 55,000 people.

It was established in 1948 to host Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.

WHY ALLOW ARMS INTO CAMPS?

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told former president Michel Aoun during a a three-day visit to Beirut in December 2017 that the Palestinian factions were committed to preserving security in refugee camps around Lebanon.

Abbas read a statement after his meeting with Aoun, saying that Palestinians stand against terrorism in all its forms.

“Our people in Lebanon have confirmed that they will preserve security and stability in the camps and here I assert that commitment of all Palestinian factions with this vision,” he said. He added that the Palestinians, like the Lebanese, are opposed to all forms of terrorism.

The lebanese army surrounds all the Refugee camps in Lebanon. The question on everyone’s mind is “why arms are being allowed into the camps ?

Update : One of the wounded died , which brings the total dead to six people

