Saudi Arabia planning to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, report

The Wall Street Journal reported, in a report it published, that “Saudi Arabia is preparing to host peace talks on Ukraine between Western countries, Ukraine and major developing countries, including India and Brazil, in early August, as Europe and America intensify their efforts to enhance international support.” to Ukrainian peace demands.

It is noteworthy that the same newspaper had reported last May that Ukraine and its allies were planning to hold a peace summit that would bring together world leaders, including those who took the position of “non-alignment” during the war, with the exception of Russia. With the aim of mobilizing support for the conditions raised by Kyiv to end the war.

Among the main items in the Ukrainian plan, which was launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late last year and called for a peace conference on it since then, is the country’s territorial integrity and Russia’s assertion of it, which is a “non-negotiable item,” according to the Ukrainian president’s speech. On the other hand, Russia’s peace plan requires Ukrainian recognition of the post-war borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in a meeting with African leaders on Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg the day before yesterday, that “for our part, we have never rejected negotiations and we have always said that we are ready to continue dialogue, but Ukraine has adopted a regulatory framework that prohibits negotiations with Moscow”.