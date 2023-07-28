Saudi Arabia doesn’t interfere in names of Lebanese presidency: Envoy

by yalibnan

Saudi Arabia does not have any initiative to support any name for the Lebanese presidency or interfere in any name, and stands at an equal distance from everybody, said the Kingdom’s Ambassador, Walid Bukhari.

Bukhari asserted the need to implement the Taif Agreement that protects the Lebanese.

Bukhari was speaking at a dinner banquet at his Yarze residence in honor of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdullatif Derian in the presence of most Sunni MPs.

The Dar al-Fatwa media office indicated that the Mufti thanked Bukhari for the invite and stressed that any meeting that brings together the Lebanese is welcomed.

The statement indicated that Sunni Muslims in Lebanon are a key component of the national choice and decision-making and that they should be united over the Lebanese constants that guarantee everyone’s rights.

The Mufti called for commitment and adherence to the Taif Agreement, rejecting and condemning any other stance. He warned that solutions could only be reached through the Accord, which was unanimously agreed upon by the Lebanese and received Arab and international support.

Mufti Darian, Ambassador Bukhari, and the representatives who attended the meeting (Asharq Al-Awsat)

He warned against attempts to convince people that electing a new president is up to one group, asserting that everyone is concerned about choosing a president.



The national dialogue is everyone’s demand, said the Mufti, cautioning that it is faltering for several reasons and requires more unity and courage to take immediate initiatives, namely the election of a president and securing the people’s needs.

Derian affirmed that failure is unacceptable and that the constitution guarantees the coexistence between Muslims and Christians, ensuring equality and citizenship among all Lebanese.

Dar al-Fatwa seeks to unify the national vision with all political spectrums and religious references, noting that uniting Sunni Muslim lawmakers in the national meeting last year was within this framework.

The meeting specified the characteristics of a president for all the Lebanese, said Derian, asserting that he will spare no effort in cooperation with all concerned parties to reach solutions in collaboration with Arab states, mainly Saudi Arabia.

The Mufti asserted that Saudi Arabia has been and continues to provide support and assistance for Lebanon, reiterating that Dar al-Fatwa and the Lebanese are loyal to the Kingdom and all brotherly and friendly countries that have stood with Lebanon during its crises.

For his part, Ambassador Bukhari reiterated Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for the Lebanese state, institutions, and people.

Saudi Arabia “is exerting permanent and continuous efforts in the quintet committee, and it is presenting the ideas and proposals that contribute to saving Lebanon,” Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) quoted the diplomat as saying.

Bukhari indicated that electing a new president is the lawmakers’ choice, and the Kingdom only suggests criteria and qualifications, adding that it hopes that a new president is elected as soon as possible.

Asharq Al Awsat