Lebanon’s Identity under threat as Hezbollah’s Influence grows

By Ali Hussein

Introduction: Lebanon has long been celebrated for its rich cultural diversity and the coexistence of its 18 sects, a hallmark of its identity. However, recent developments involving Iran-backed Hezbollah have raised concerns about the potential erosion of this cherished identity. This article aims to shed light on how Hezbollah’s actions are jeopardizing Lebanon’s unique essence and prompt the Lebanese people to unite in safeguarding their nation’s identity.

Historical Harmony and Coexistence:

For centuries, Lebanon has been a melting pot of various religious and ethnic groups living in harmony. The country’s diverse population has been a source of pride, fostering a sense of unity and tolerance among its inhabitants. This coexistence has been Lebanon’s core message, promoting understanding and respect for each other’s beliefs.

Hezbollah’s Growing Influence: I

n recent years, Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon has been on the rise, fueled by support from Iran. While initially presenting itself as a defender against Israeli aggression, the group has taken steps to establish settlements in Christian, Sunni, and Druze regions. These actions, ostensibly aimed at protecting Lebanon, have raised concerns about the real intentions behind the settlements.

Threat to Lebanon’s Identity:

The presence of Hezbollah-controlled settlements is becoming a cause for alarm, as it threatens the social fabric and unity that Lebanon has cherished for centuries. Instead of fostering coexistence, these settlements are being used to control the areas and manipulate the communities residing there. This has resulted in a wave of emigration by these communities, fearing the loss of their autonomy and cultural identity.

Safeguarding Lebanon’s Identity:

Preserving Lebanon’s identity requires a collective effort from the Lebanese people. It is crucial to recognize the dangers posed by Hezbollah’s actions and address them proactively. Here are some key steps to protect Lebanon’s identity:

Raising Awareness: The first step in safeguarding Lebanon’s identity is raising awareness among the population about the potential consequences of Hezbollah’s influence. Educating people about the importance of coexistence and unity will help galvanize support for preserving their unique identity. Encouraging Dialogue: Open and constructive dialogue between various religious and ethnic groups is vital. By fostering understanding and empathy, Lebanon can reaffirm its commitment to coexistence and bridge any divides that may arise. Strengthening Institutions: Lebanon’s institutions play a crucial role in upholding its identity. By ensuring the proper functioning of governmental bodies and promoting the rule of law, the country can protect its cultural heritage and diversity. Promoting Cultural Exchange: Celebrating Lebanon’s rich heritage through cultural events and exchange programs can further strengthen the bonds between different communities, fostering a shared sense of identity.

What prompted me to write this article is an interview by Lebanon Debate with Naoufal Dao a prominent Lebnaese journalists who , like many other Lebanese is extremely concerned that Lebanon is losing its identity as shown in this interview in Arabic .

Dao like many progressive and forward looking Lebanese beleives that in order for Lebanon to preserve its identity it should be part of this new Middle east which is being led by leaders Like Mohamad Bin Salman (MbS) in Saudi Arabia who was able with his vision to transfrm his country into a global power. Joining such a prosperous group will lead to foreign investments in Lebanon and help it regain its identity and role in the Middle East region that it lost during the civil war and the years that followed.

According to Dao it doesnt matter who will be Lebanon’s new president as long as he or she will committ to the new middle east which he says is destined to be the new Europe.

The other option is to join countries that promote wars and destruction like Iran. He reminded the audience that every country Iran entered starting with Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria has been destroyed.

Dao blames Hezbollah for all Lebanon woes, starting with , reneging on all agreements reached during National dialogue talks to the inability to elect a president.

It is because of Hezbollah, the only tourists in Lebanon are the Lebanese diaspora. Tourists from the Rich Arab Gulf, Western Europe, and The USA stopped coming to Lebanon for fear of their lives.

Cartoon of Lebanon flag showing an Iranian cleric replacing the Lebanese emblem ( the famous Cedar tree of Lebanon ) with the Iranian emblem . Many now feel that Hezbollah’s dominance made Lebanon a colony of Iran

It is because Hezbollah Lebanon has become the highest per capita country in the world in hosting refugees. The majority of these refugees fled to Lebanon because Hezbollah sent its fighters to Syria to help the Syrian dictator in crushing the pro-democracy revolution. Those fighters occupied the homes of the Syrians that fled the country and now they have no homes to go to.

It is because of Hezbollah’s war with Israel after it kidnapped Israeli border police in 2006 that Lebaon’s infrastructure was destroyed and 1200 Lebanese, mostly civilians were killed. The damages were estimated at $15 Billion.

These are only examples of how Hezbollah destroyed Lebanon’s identity. The list is far too long to include in one article.

In conclusion, Lebanon’s identity, was built on centuries of coexistence among its diverse sects, faces a critical juncture due to Hezbollah’s growing influence. The threat of losing this cherished identity should serve as a rallying call for the Lebanese people to unite and take action. By raising awareness, encouraging dialogue, strengthening institutions, and promoting cultural exchange, Lebanon can navigate through these challenges and emerge stronger, preserving the essence of its unique identity for generations to come.