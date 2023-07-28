First deputy BDL gov to quit but may be asked to continue in a caretaker capacity

by yalibnan 145

The Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, confirmed to Reuters that he had acted according to the law during his tenure.

“The central bank can contain the crisis after my departure through monetary initiatives,” he said.

“The Lebanese economy may grow by four percent this year,” he added, without giving further details.

Salameh, who held the position for a long time, faces accusations in Lebanon, France, and Germany of embezzling large sums of public funds in Lebanon.

“An-Nahar” newspaper reported that the First Deputy Governor of the Banque du Liban, Wassim Mansouri, will announce his resignation, but may be is asked to conduct business in a caretaker capacity, which means that the resignation will be a formality and does not affect his job duties.

The daily added that Mansouri will continue to run the “Sairfa” platform, at least for another 3 months.

The daily also reported that the other three deputies would not resign.

Mansouri will hold a press conference on the seventh floor of the Banque du Liban building at eleven o’clock in the morning on Monday, July 31, 2023, the daily added.