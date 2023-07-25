Gaddafi : Lebanon’s corrupt ruling elite demanding $2 billion for my release

by yalibnan 365

Summary : Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi was 2 years old when Imam, Musa al-Sadr, ” a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric and founder of the Amal Movement , went missing in Libya in 1978 . Hannibal was kidnapped from Syria where he was a political refugee , was arrested , tortured and never subjected to any trial, The Lebanese ruling elite are demanding information on the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr and two Billions US dollars for his release. The whole scenario was described as an extortion scheme by a ruling Mafia

Beirut – The son of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal Gaddafi, was quoted as saying by Al-Jadeed TV , “The conditions of my arrest in Lebanon actually embody the extent of the injustice that befell me, and reveal that the system of corruption in Lebanon is intertwined and intersecting between the political leaderships and the judiciary, which is subject to the instructions of its operators.”

In a statement carried by Al-Jadeed TV, he said, “Eight years after I was arrested and forcibly taken from Syria to Lebanon, under a barrage of torture and without being subjected to any trial, I found myself today in front of the situation of the political authority that is blackmailing in the name of the cause of the imam, Musa al-Sadr, ” a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric and founder of the Amal Movement, which is now headed by Speaker nabih Berri

He added “the political authority in Lebanon sets conditions for my release, and mortgages my freedom to Libyan funds withheld in Lebanese banks, amounting to $2 billion. This is the main reason since the first day of my kidnapping from Syria, as the kidnappers demanded money in exchange for my release, and this condition still exists to this day.”

Gaddafi stressed that as he faces this reality, he has no other choice but to continue with his hunger strike and will hold the judiciary and political authorities together responsible for the deterioration of his health.”

Gaddafi went on hunger strike last June in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.

Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath TV reported that he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.

Gaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

Hannibal had been living as a political refugee in Syria.

In 2015, he was kidnapped by Lebanese militants who had illegally crossed into Syria, demanding information on the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr,

According to his own testimonies, Hannibal was tortured and beaten with the aim of extracting information from him regarding Sadr’s disappearance, which took place when he was 2-years-old.

Despite the fact that he was 2 years old when the Shiite Imam disappersed , Gaddafi is still being accused by the Lebanese state of concealing information on Sadr’s disappearance.

Former Amal Movement MP Hassan Yaqoub was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping He is the son of Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoub, who disappeared alongside Sadr in 1978.

Commenting on the way the ruling elite is dealing with Gaddafi, Ali Hussein a Lebanese analyst told Ya Libnan . Unfortunately Lebnaon is ruled by a mafia and the whole issue is an extortion scheme. They kidnapped him for this reason , all they wanted was his money, after all he was only 2 when the imam disapperared.

El Nashra/ Al Jadeed TV