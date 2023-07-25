China’s FM fired in surprise shake-up of Xi’s foreign policy leadership

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been suddenly replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi in a surprise shake-up to China’s foreign policy leadership. Qin had been missing from the public eye for a month without explanation.

The move was voted on by the top decision-making body of China’s parliament on Tuesday, according to state media.

Qin, 57, had not been seen in public since June 25, after he met with officials from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Russia in Beijing, sparking significant speculation about his fate.

A career diplomat and trusted aide of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Qin had been in his role as foreign minister since December after a brief stint as ambassador to the United States.

File photo : Former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, China December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

He had played a key role in efforts by the US and China to stabilize rocky ties and restore communication, including meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the American diplomat’s visit to Beijing in mid-June.

The replacement of a foreign minister by his predecessor is an unusual move.

Wang, who served as foreign minister from 2013-2022, now serves as director of the foreign affairs arm for the ruling Communist Party, a position which makes him China’s top diplomat.

