Lebanon’s identity is threatened, Rai warns, says refugees should return to Syria

by yalibnan 246

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Rai, said that Lebanon’s identity and its message are threatened with distortion and collapse due to non-compliance with the constitution and non-implementation of the Taif Agreement, in addition to obstructing the election of a president and overthrowing the constitutional institutions for the suspicious goals of the opponents.

He made the statements this morning as he presided over Sunday Mass service at the Patriarchal Summer Church in Al-Diman, and thanked the five-country committee for bearing Lebanon’s concerns and future more than the Lebanese authorities who continue to demolish it.

He renewed Lebanon’s demand for the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland, in order to preserve their identity and mission in their homeland on the one hand, and that they not be a cause for distorting Lebanon’s identity and mission on the other hand.

Last April al-Rai called on MPs to urgently work on the return of the refugees, thought to number as many as 1.5 million.

He also warned the MPs that Syrian refugees were contributing to Lebanon’s problems by “draining the state’s resources, disturbing social security, and competing with the Lebanese for their livelihood”.

Lebanon has hosted the largest number of refugees per capita in the world since neighbouring Syria descended into civil war in 2011.

The influx has placed a huge strain on infrastructure and public services despite support from the international community.

Over the past four years, Lebanon has also experienced one of the most severe and prolonged depressions the world has seen.

It has left more than 80% of the population living in poverty and struggling to afford food and medicine. The situation for refugees has also worsened, with 90% of families in need of humanitarian assistance to survive, according to the UNHCR.

The economic crisis has been compounded by political paralysis, with a deeply divided parliament unable to agree on a new president since October and a caretaker cabinet with limited powers left to run the country.

He accused the international community of “protecting” Syrian refugees at Lebanon’s expense.

“It is the duty of Lebanese MPs and officials in collaboration with the international community to work on their return and provide aid for them over there,” he added.

MTV/ Al Nashra/ BBC