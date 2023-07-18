Text of the ‘Joint Statement’ on Lebanon by the 5 nation group

The Governments of Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States issued the following joint statement

Today, representatives from Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States met to discuss the urgent need for Lebanon’s leadership to expedite presidential elections and implement imperative economic reforms in order to fulfill their responsibilities to their citizens. Rescuing the economy and securing a more prosperous future for the Lebanese people rests on their actions.

While our five countries underscored our commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, we noted with concern that nearly nine months after the end of President Michel Aoun’s term, Lebanon’s political leaders have yet to elect a successor. It is crucial for Lebanese Members of Parliament to abide by their constitutional responsibility and proceed with the election of a president. We discussed concrete options with respect to implementing measures against those who are blocking progress on this front.

In order to meet the aspirations of the Lebanese people and address their pressing needs, it is imperative that Lebanon elects a president who embodies integrity, unites the nation, puts the interests of the country first, prioritizes the well-being of its citizens, and forms a broad and inclusive coalition to implement essential economic reforms, particularly those recommended by the International Monetary Fund. Our countries are willing to work jointly with Lebanon to support the implementation of these reform measures, which are invaluable to the country’s future prosperity, stability, and security.

We underscore the desperate need for judicial reform and implementation of the rule of law, especially in regard to the 2020 Port of Beirut explosion investigation.

We strongly urge Lebanese leaders and parties to take immediate action to overcome the current political impasse.

We emphasize the importance of the Lebanese government’s implementation of the related UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as other relevant international agreements and resolutions, including those issued by the Arab League, and its commitment to the National Accord Agreement, which enables the preservation of national unity and civil justice in Lebanon.

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States remain steadfast in their support for Lebanon and look forward to continued coordination in the interest of its people.

US State Department