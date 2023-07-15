The Suicide rate in Lebanon is alarming. Here is a guide on preventing them

by yalibnan 258

Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The suicide rate has skyrocketed in Lebanon as the economic situation deteriorates, while inflation and unemployment hit the roof and the ruling elite don’t seem to give a damn.

According to a report by the Lebanese website, Lebanon Debate, If we compare the first half of the years 2022 and 2023, from January to June, we see that the rate of suicide in Lebanon has risen in an alarming way, as it exceeded 50%, according to international information statistics.

How did these numbers develop? And what are the reasons that led to the growth of this phenomenon?!

In this context, the researcher at Information International, Muhammad Shams al-Din, had previously revealed to the “Lebanon Debate” that “the number of suicides during the first four months of this year reached 50, and during January the number of suicides reached 11.” In February, there were 10 cases, in March 15 cases, and in April, suicide cases reached 14 cases.

According to the International Information Statistics, Lebanon recorded 15 suicides during the month of May, and during the month of June 14 cases, which raised the number of suicides in Lebanon during the first 6 months of 2023 to 79 suicides, after it recorded 52 cases last year at the same time. , This means that the rate of suicides increased by 52%, which is a dangerous indicator as we are still halfway through the year and the economic conditions are deteriorating.

What should be noted is that there are suicides that have not been reported to the security forces, and therefore the actual numbers may be much greater than the numbers mentioned in the official statistics.

Commenting on this phenomenon, the psychologist and social worker Lana Kaskas indicated, in an interview with the “Lebanon Debate”, that “the most important reasons are the deterioration of the psychological state of people due to great pressures on the one hand, and because of the traumas they are exposed to on the other hand, and this coincides with the absence of providing services.” and mental health care.”

In an interview with the “Lebanese Debate”, Kaskas considered that “the media has played a wrong role in the recent period, by highlighting this phenomenon in a negative way, stopping at what is called social contagion, because anyone who has the willingness to commit suicide and hears through the media of suicide cases, caused by the stifling economic situation, will reinforce his idea of suicide.”

Solutions

Medics carry the coffin of man who committed suicide onto an ambulance in the capital Beirut’s Hamra street on July 3, 2020. (AFP)

Ya Libnan urges its readers to reach out to people that may need mental help.

We know the Lebanese government is a hopeless case, but there are many Non-Government organizations that are willing and ready to help. Here is a list

Embrace: Phone number +961 1 341 941

(IDRAAC) Institute for Development, Research, Advocacy & Applied Care Phone number +961 1 583 583

Arcenciel : Phone number +961 1 495 561

MIND Clinics: Phone number +961 3 730 475

Himaya: Phone number +961 3 414 964

There are probably more organizations to reach out to for help

According to one NGO 39 % of people committing suicide are the youth

It is very sad for Lebanon that so many may be feeling desperate and considering suicide. It’s important to approach the topic with sensitivity and care. Here are five suggestions to guide people in helping someone who may be in a crisis: