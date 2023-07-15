Record heatwaves sweep the world

by yalibnan 438

Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.

Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The meteo centre warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

The thermometer could hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Rome by Monday and even 43C on Tuesday, smashing the record 40.5C set in August 2007.

The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned — “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe”.

Greece is also roasting.

“Parts of the country could see highs as much as 44C ( 111 Deg F on Saturday,” according to the national weather service EMY. The central city of Thebes sweated under 44.2C ( 11.6 Deg F) on Friday.

The Acropolis, Athens’s top tourist attraction, closed for a second day straight Saturday during the hottest hours with 41C ( 105 deg F ) expected, as were several parks in the capital.

Access to the UNESCO-listed archaeological site dating to antiquity is being suspended from midday to early evening “to protect workers and visitors”, the culture ministry said.

Regions of France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking in searing temperatures.

– Killer rains –

China has for weeks been hit by extreme weather — from heavy rains to suffocating heatwaves.



Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39C (100.4 to 102.2F) on Sunday and Monday, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.

But relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people in northern India, after burning heat.

The Yamuna river running through the capital New Delhi has reached a record high of 208.66 metres, more than a metre over the flood top set in 1978, threatening low-lying neighbourhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.

Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity

Americans are watching as a powerful heatwave stretches from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.

A heat dome has been baking the southwestern states all week, posing serious health risks.

In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.

State capital Phoenix was to record its 15th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43C) on Friday, according to the National Weather Services.

– Deadly danger –

Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration.

The Las Vegas weather service warned that assuming high temperatures naturally come with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat”.

“Now the most intense period is beginning,” it added, as the weekend arrived with record highs threatening on Sunday.

California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 130F (54C).

Southern California is fighting numerous small wildfires.

Last weekend, sweltering temperatures killed 10 migrants along the US border with Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

River Tigris shrinking

Iraq’s River Tigris is drying up. Originating in Lake Hazer in Turkey—a region characterized by high mountains—the river flows parallel with the Euphrates River. The two eventually join, emptying into the Persian Gulf in the lowlands in an area known as the Shatt Al-Arab.

In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, along with power cuts, Wissam Abed said he cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris River.

But as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.

As temperatures near 50C ( 122 Deg F ) and the wind whips through the city like a hair dryer, Abed stands in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.

“I live here… like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old.

While it can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist global warming — linked to dependence on fossil fuels — is behind the multiplication and intensification of heat waves in the world.

The heatwaves come after the EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

Closer to home in Lebanon and the rest of the Middle East

High temperatures are forecast across territories around the eastern Mediterranean through July 17. Transport and power disruptions are possible.

The affected areas include Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, the Palestinian Territories, and Syria. Maximum temperatures of up to around 45 C (113 F) are possible in parts of the region.

The Lebanon Meteorological Service has forecast a notable rise in temperatures, especially in interior regions, peaking on July 14. A rise in humidity in coastal areas will increase the feeling of heat stress in these areas. The service has warned of an increased risk of forest fires and advises people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the warmest periods of the day and to drink plenty of fluids. Interior regions could reach 40 C (104 F) on July 14 and 38 C (100 F) on July 15, before a slight drop in temperatures. July 16-17; however, temperatures will remain above the seasonal average during this period.

The Syrian Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures are expected to rise to around 5-7 C (9-13 F) above the seasonal average over the coming days. Temperatures of up to 45 C (113 F) are possible in eastern desert areas.

Human-induced global warming

Heatwaves are generally caused by a combination of meteorological and climatological factors rather than being directly related to the core of the Earth as has been reported . The primary cause of heat waves is the occurrence of high-pressure systems that trap and amplify heat near the surface. These systems can persist for an extended period, leading to prolonged periods of unusually hot weather.

While individual heatwaves can be influenced by local conditions and weather patterns, the overall increase in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves is linked to climate change. Human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, have resulted in the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, act as a blanket, trapping heat from the Sun and causing a gradual rise in global temperatures. As a result, heat waves have become more frequent and intense in many parts of the world.

It’s worth noting that climate systems are complex, and specific heatwaves can have unique regional causes or be influenced by natural climate variability. However, the broader trend of increasing heatwaves is closely tied to the ongoing changes in Earth’s climate system driven by human-induced global warming.

Hazardous Conditions



The extended period of oppressive heat and dry conditions may produce ideal circumstances for wildfire growth throughout the region. Heatwaves also pose a threat to vulnerable groups – such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory illnesses – due to the increased possibility of heat stroke or heat exhaustion during prolonged exposure to high temperatures. These health risks could also extend to relatively healthy individuals during significant heatwave events.

Here is how to help people stay safe and comfortable during a heatwave:

Facing a heatwave can be challenging and potentially dangerous. Here are five suggestions to help people stay safe and comfortable during a heatwave:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks, alcohol, and excessive caffeine as they can dehydrate you further. Opt for cool water, fruit-infused water, or electrolyte-rich beverages to replenish lost fluids. Keep cool indoors: Create a cool environment at home by using fans, air conditioning, or opening windows during cooler times of the day. Close curtains or blinds to block out direct sunlight. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider visiting public places like shopping malls or libraries that provide cool spaces. Dress appropriately: Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton. This helps your body stay cool by allowing air to circulate and sweat to evaporate more easily. Protect your head and face with a hat or umbrella when outside. Limit outdoor activities: Minimize exposure to the sun and high temperatures, especially during peak hours. If you must be outside, seek shade, wear sunscreen, and take regular breaks in cooler areas. Plan physical activities for early mornings or evenings when temperatures are generally lower. Check on vulnerable individuals: Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Offer assistance if needed and ensure they have access to a cool environment and enough fluids.

Additionally, here are a few extra tips:

Avoid strenuous physical activities that can lead to overheating.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures can rise dangerously within minutes.

Use cooling methods such as wet towels, cool baths, or misting fans to lower body temperature if necessary.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

Remember, it’s important to stay informed about local weather forecasts and follow any official advisories or warnings issued by relevant authorities during heatwaves

Source: Ya Libnan/ News Agencies