Israel’s PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is ok

An ambulance is seen at the entrance to the emergency room of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised, in Ramat Gan, Israel, July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Rami Amichay

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday was rushed to a hospital, where he was assessed to be in “good condition” as he underwent a medical evaluation, his office said. Initial tests determined the Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said that he had spent Friday enjoying Israel’s Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures. It said he felt dizzy and his doctor instructed him to go to Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu was reportedly admitted Saturday to the Sheba Medical Center.

Israel currently does not have an acting or deputy prime minister, meaning that if Benjamin Netanyahu is incapacitated, the cabinet would have to meet to elect an acting prime minister.

