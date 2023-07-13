Putin ‘already lost the war’ in Ukraine: Biden

by yalibnan 195

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already lost the war” in Ukraine, with Moscow running short of resources and in economic trouble.

“Putin’s already lost the war,” Biden told a news conference in Helsinki after talks with Nordic leaders. “There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine.”

Warns Wagner chief about being poisoned by Putin.

Biden has confirmed he doesn’t know where Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is – and joked “if I were him, I’d be careful what I ate.”

The US president was giving a press conference on Thursday after capping off a trip in Europe to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when he made the chilling comments.

Biden revealed he and other NATO leaders have showed the military alliance remains “more united than ever” but when he was asked where Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is, he admitted he didn’t know before joking “if I were him, I’d be careful what I ate.”

Many rivals of Putin have either been poisoned, killed or jailed

Sources: AFP/ Mirror UK