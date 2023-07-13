Israeli-Lebanese border situation is extremely sensitive, UNIFIl says

by yalibnan 68

The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border is extremely sensitive, Kandice Ardiel , a spokeswoman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday. She urged all sides to halt any actions that could lead to an escalation.

“We are aware of disturbing reports about an incident along the Blue Line,”Ardiel said. “We are looking into it. In the meantime, the situation is extremely sensitive.”“We urge everyone to cease any action that may lead to escalation of any kind.

Ardiel made the statement after the IDF halted two attempts by suspects on the Lebanese side of the border to sabotage the security barrier.

The above map shows the wall that Israel built around the northern part of Al Ghajar, which is a Lebanese territory on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line. It is inhabited by Syrians. Issrael occupied the southern part of Al Ghajar during the June 1967 war

Tensions had already been high on the border after Hezbollah placed 2 tents within the Blue line separating Israel from Lebanon after Israel built a wall around Norther Gajar which belongs to Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s office is expected to release a report on compliance with the Blue Line terms this week, prior to a UN Security Council vote later this month to renew UNIFIL’s mandate.

News Agencies