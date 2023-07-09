One Dead in East Lebanon Mosque Shooting

by yalibnan 220

One person was killed and several others were wounded Friday when a man opened fire at worshipers as they made their way out of the Akasha mosque in the eastern Lebanese town of Bar Elias.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the armed man opened fire at a group of people as they were leaving the mosque, killing one of them.

It added that as troops tried to detain the gunman, he opened fire at the force whose members fired back and wounded him. The gunman was being held in a hospital.

A Lebanese security source said the shooter was hit by three bullets.

Initial reports indicate the suspect suffers from psychological problems. Other reports said the attack was sparked by a personal dispute.

The man killed in the attack was identified as Lebanese citizen Ali Shibli, a school teacher.

Bekaa Governor Judge Kamal Abou Jaoude called on the security services, along with the municipal police and employees, to maintain public order in the town, and to provide the required assistance to support security forces when necessary.

he Governor also urged Bar Elias residents to “show the highest levels of awareness and responsibility.”

ASHAR AL AWSAT/ NEWS AGENCIES