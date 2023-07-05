Top Christian cleric calls for an International conference on Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the highest Christian spiritual authority called for an international conference on Lebanon after Lebanese politicians evaded dialogue due to being beholden to their own personal interests.

In a speech on Wednesday, during the launch of the “Encounter of Identity and Sovereignty” document, titled “A New Vision for Lebanon of Tomorrow: A Civil State with Decentralization and Neutrality” The patriarch expressed, doubts about the politicians’ sincerity towards the country, affirming that when officials evade dialogue, it is because they have their own personal interests and are unwilling to make sacrifices for the greater good.

He pointed out that there is no salvation for Lebanon if we continue on the same path, emphasizing that the country is sick, and the officials do not want to address its illness or identify its causes.

Furthermore, Al-Rai stated that officials cannot destroy the state and its people by undermining the system and the constitution. He reiterated his rejection of political action that leads to destruction and ruin.

Ashamed of how politicians are destroying Lebanon

Last Saturday, the Maronite Patriarch said that he felt ashamed whenever he met with foreign delegations who would plead with Lebanon to elect a president of the republic.

“I am ashamed of how officials in Lebanon are destroying their country with their own hands, as if political action is for destruction, and this is not true…” he said.

The Patriarch’s words came during his visit to the town of Qobayat-Akkar , at the invitation of the head of the Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli and the North, Bishop Youssef Soueif, as part of the activities of the Apostolic Youth Days.

He stressed that the future is in the hands of the youth despite the difficult days and circumstances, “for our youth are able to face the challenges, and we are with them, and this is the purpose of these meetings that take place in various Lebanese regions,” he added.

