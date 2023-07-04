Breaking News: France agreed to seize Salameh’s funds and properties”
Riad Salameh who was once internationally seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, has fallen from grace. He is spending his final weeks in office a wanted man, faced with French and German arrest warrants that have been prompted by long-running corruption probes.
The Minister of Justice announces the approval of the French judiciary to seize the funds and property belonging to the Governor of the Banque du Liban his bother , Raja Salameh, Marianne Howeik and Anna Kozakova, in favor of the Lebanese state