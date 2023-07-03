Gaddafi, who is on hunger strike, moved to hospital in ‘critical condition’ in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in “critical condition”, Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.

Gaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.

Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.

Gaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shi’ite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

Musa al Sadr

Musa al-Sadr, a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric and founder of the Amal Movement, who disappeared in Libya in 1978 when Hannibal Gaddafi son of the late leader Moammar Gaddafi was 2 years old . Hannibal was reportedly tortured and beaten with the aim of extracting information from him regarding Sadr’s disappearance.

Hannibal had been living as a political refugee in Syria.

In 2015, he was kidnapped by Lebanese militants who had illegally crossed into Syria, demanding information on the disappearance of Musa al-Sadr, prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric and founder of the Amal Movement, in Libya 45 years earlier.

According to his own testimonies, Hannibal was tortured and beaten with the aim of extracting information from him regarding Sadr’s disappearance, which took place when he was 2-years-old.

The kidnapping was brief. Not long afterward, he was found by Lebanese authorities in Lebanon’s northern Bekaa Valley and has been detained without charge since. Despite the lack of charges, Gaddafi is still being accused by the Lebanese state of concealing information on Sadr’s disappearance.

Following the kidnapping in 2015, former Amal Movement MP Hassan Yaqoub was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and was detained. Yaqoub was released on bail the following year. He is the son of Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoub, who disappeared alongside Sadr in 1978.

Gaddafi’s detainment in Lebanon has been described as unjust and politically motivated, given that the sentence for the crime of withholding information is much less than the number of years that Gaddafi has been detained in Lebanon.

Reuters, News Agencies