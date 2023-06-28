Phalange party demands release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

by yalibnan 54

File photo of MP Sami Gemayel , the head of the Phalange party and nephew of Lebanon’s assassinated president Bashir Gemayel and son of former president Amine Gemayel He recently said that his country has been “taken hostage by Iran and Hezbollah, ”

The Political Bureau of the Lebanese Phalange Party, led by party president and Member of Parliament Sami Gemayel, demanded on Wednesday the release of the Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report:

“The Lebanese people have been waiting for over a year for the release the forensic audit report of Alvarez & which is supposed to reveal the truth on the activities of the Banque du Liban

However, in solidarity and cooperation with the ruling system, the Minister of Finance decided to withhold the results from the Lebanese people, who have suffered the loss of more than 100 billion dollars of their money, with no knowledge of the truth.

The Phalange Party demands the immediate release of the report and its publication, enabling the judiciary to perform its duty and hold those responsible for the country’s bankruptcy accountable while allowing members of parliament to carry out their legislative and oversight roles in the financial realm.”

Commenting on the calls for dialogue by the Hezbollah led alliance , the Phalange party statement said:

Hezbollah’s stubbornness and its tendency to blame others for the country’s domination and the paralysis of its institutions under the pretext of holding onto consensus is actually a continuation of deception and a clear call for submission to its conditions.

“Any genuine consensus must inherently include essential elements that lead to its goals, the foremost of which is relinquishing preconditions, abandoning controversial figures, and renouncing the practices of superiority and intimidation. “

The Phalange Party, while appreciating all the initiatives led by Lebanon’s friends, affirms that its decision has been made and that no matter the level of pressure, the sovereign and reformist team will not surrender or succumb.

But the Finance Ministry on Tuesday denied accusations that it has been “hiding ” the report submitted by Alvarez & Marsal and described the accusations as fake news and claimed it has only received a draft and non-final copy of the forensic audit’s preliminary report,” it claimed in a statement .

According to the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper the report consists of around 330 pages and is supposed to reveal the types and dates of the possible financial crimes committed by the Central bank chief Riad Salaameh and the ruing elite

LBC reported last December that Alvarez & Marsal promised to submit its financial audit report of Lebanon Central Bank

Here is what LBC wrote on December7, 22

Alvarez & Marsal has yet to release any official report or communicate with the Finance Ministry about the forensic financial audit it carried out at the Banque du Liban (BDL).

However, sources in the ministry confirmed that the company is still working on putting up the initial report, and members continue to frequently visit their office in the Finance Ministry to review some of the data provided by BDL.

Furthermore, the company had assured Finance Minister Youssef Khalil that he would receive the initial report before the end of this year (2022), noting that it was scheduled for delivery on September 27, especially since the company had begun its work on June 27.

The Finance Minister will examine this report with a specialist team to determine whether any errors have been found in the accounts through the data included.

This initial report will also address BDL work between 2015 and 2021. Alvarez & Marsal will, however, be paid the remaining 10% of the contract’s overall value, or $2,700,000, when it submits its report.

No information has been leaked regarding what Alvarez & Marsal discovered in BDL up to this time. Still, sources monitoring the situation have noted that the report may not reveal any bank fraud.

Thus, it is not expected that the Alvarez & Marsal report will be different from the reports of the accounting and financial auditing firms.

However, interested actors have called to wait and avoid speculating on this matter, especially since this preliminary report will only touch on a portion of the issue.

The concerned government authorities would ask the company to resume operations and clarify more information if any gaps were reported in BDL work.

Nothing since has been heard about the report

About A&M

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is a global professional services firm notable for its work in Forensic investigations

It reportedly uses technology to uncover and manage evidence and intelligence in contentious legal, regulatory and compliance situations. Lebanon hired the firm to conduct a Forensic audit of the Central bank

The International Monetary Fund and France are among creditors that demanded an audit of Lebanon’s central bank as part of urgent reforms to unlock financial support, as the country faces a grinding economic crisis.

As allegations of mismanagement and corruption began to mount at the central bank, the Lebanese government commissioned consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to conduct a forensic audit in September 2020.

The audit was plagued by delays and setbacks, amid political disputes and a lack of compliance by the central bank, which cited banking secrecy.

Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly was against conducting the forensic audit and since the ministry of finance is headed by an Amal minister , Berri was able to prevent A&M from conducting its audit

A&M quit a month after the initial agreement, and in September 2021, was commissioned again by caretaker finance minister Youssef Khalil.

The company was supposed to hand over a preliminary report in September 2022, but it has yet to appear.

The forensic audit was “supposed to scrutinise the financial transactions with regard to the law, to shed light on how and why depositors’ funds were lost”, said Sibylle Rizk, director of public policies at advocacy group Kulluna Irada.

“The question is will the Minister of Finance finally make the report public ? Sami Haddad , a Lebanese analyst told Ya Libnan

He added : “I am 100 % sure Berri will never allow minister Youssef Khalil to make the report public and the whole world knows exactly why ”

Ya Libnan / LBC/ News Agencies