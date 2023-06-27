ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling to an Arab Gulf country

As a result of continuous monitoring conducted by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to combat drug trafficking networks operating within and outside Lebanese territory, the Information Division has obtained confirmed information about an international drug smuggling network preparing to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon pills to Kinshasa via the Port of Beirut, with the intention of re-exporting them to an Arab Gulf country.

Immediately, the Information Division assigned its specialized units to carry out field and intelligence procedures to uncover the identities of those involved in the operation and work toward their apprehension.

Through intensive investigations and inquiries, the shipping company responsible for exporting the shipment was identified, leading to the location of a warehouse belonging to the mentioned company in the Cocodi area, where the smuggled shipment was prepared.

The UK and US imposed last February sanctions on those responsible for the illicit captagon trade, which is estimated to be worth up to $57 billion to the Assad regime.

According to a press release from the Internal Security Forces, orders were given to monitor and raid the warehouse and seize the drugs.

On June 19, 2023, after meticulous surveillance, the Special Forces unit affiliated with the Information Division successfully raided the warehouse. It seized the shipment, consisting of three electric-powered lifting engines (winch motors).

Upon inspection, approximately 450,000 meticulously packaged Captagon pills were discovered.

According to the press release, the necessary legal procedures were undertaken regarding the seized narcotics, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved in the smuggling network.

Lebanese fruits and vegetables are no longer welcome in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s vigilant port authorities in Jeddah foiled an attempt to smuggle 5 million Captagon pills expertly hidden in a pomegranate consignment from Lebanon in 2021 at a time when Lebanon was importing pomegranate from neighboring Syria

Waleed Al-Bukhari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, disclosed that there had been attempts to smuggle more than 600 million pills from Lebanon during the past six years.

Deploring the economic impact of the drug bust and import ban, Michel Moawad, the former Lebanese presidential candidate said that farmers and legitimate importers are “today paying the price because of Captagon smugglers.”

Whenever the subject of captagon pills comes up sources point to Hezbollah for its reputed association with the smuggling of drugs, including Captagon pills manufactured in Syria, along the border with Lebanon.

The source say that Hezbollah, by virtue of its authority over both “legal and illegal” border checkpoints between Syria and Lebanon, has unchecked control over all drug-related operations, a charge the group strenuously denies

According to the sources after the certificate of origin is changed from Syrian to Lebanese, consignments are usually shipped to an African country and from there to Saudi Arabia

