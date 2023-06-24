Putin made ‘grave’ mistake, Russia will soon have new President: Wagner chief

Wagner Group chief Yevgheny Prigozhin, who is leading the rebellion, has claimed that Russia will soon have a new President



In one of the strongest blows to the Russian government since it launched a military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, the Wagner Group, which has had an old clash with the country’s military establishments, has declared an armed rebellion against the government, warning to oust it “soon”. Wagner Group chief Yevgheny Prigozhin, who is leading the rebellion, has claimed that Russia will soon have a new President.

Hours after Vladimir Putin called the armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and a “stab in the back”, the Wagner Group said the President has made a wrong choice during his speech. “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland. [Vladimir] Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him…soon Russia will have a new president,” the Wagner Group said.

Closing in on Moscow in an attempt to oust the nation’s military leadership, the Wagner Group has so far claimed to have taken control of military establishments in two Russian cities — Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh – and downed three Russian military helicopters. Russia rebellion LIVE News Updates

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgheny Prigozhin denied allegations by President Vladimir Putin that he is betraying his country and called his fighters patriots.

The Wagner chief also said that his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Vladimir Putin, as “we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”

Earlier in the day as the Wagner Group declared rebellion, Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that those who are involved in the rebellion will “suffer inevitable punishment”. Vladimir Putin said, “the armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.”

Vladimir Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia was “fighting the toughest battle for its future” with its war in Ukraine. “The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” the Russian President said.

