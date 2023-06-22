Frem offers to run as the presidential candidate who can rescue Lebanon

MP Neemat Frem offered to run as the consensual Lebanon presidential candidate stressing that Hezbollah and and allies will not veto his candidacy , and that the opposition will vote for him

He said the Shiite Duo still considers Marada Movement chief Suleian Franjieh as its candidate and the opposition still considers former minister and top IMF official Jihad Azour as its candidate

He says the presidency is a management job and he considers himself qualified for the job and wants to rescue the country

he admits that he has not been officially nominated but the MPs that voted for Ziad Baroud and New Lebanon will vote for him if he is nominated as the consensual candidate

I am seeking the presidency because I am good at managing change , Al Markaziya quoted Frem The CEO of the “Watan project ‘ as saying during an interview with Walid Aboud on Lebanon TV .

Frem said that the displaced Syrians will spell the end of Lebanon if there situations is not resolved ,

“We are in a test before history, and Lebanon will be gone and after 5 years it will no longer exist, pointing out the this context the danger of the 300,000 Syrian children who were born in Lebanon stressing that he expected that their number will surpass half a million in 5 years

He revealed that he had voted in the June 14th session for Azour

Frem claimed that he is the most suitable candidate because he knows how to manage changes stressing that the new president should know how to manage the country’s priorities and must come from the world of the future, not the past

Frem said will set his sights on attracting investments by the Lebanese diaspora in productive projects, and he will also seek to attract funds from the World Bank and other countries. with the aim of invest in the state’s assets, stressing that these project will help returning the money to bank depositors .

About Neemat Georges Frem

Frem, 56 is a Lebanese politician, businessman and an incumbent Member of the Lebanese Parliament from Keserwan and Byblos constituency serving since May 2022.[

He previously held the position under the same constituency since 2018 but resigned on Aug 9, 2020 in protest against corruption following the Beirut port explosion, on August 4, 2020

He is currently the president of the executive board of “AL WATAN Project ”, a national political movement that according to the group “aims to ensure the happiness and dignity of the Lebanese people and build a state of freedom, prosperity and sovereignty”.

Frem is also the CEO of the multinational INDEVCO Group, a company that he inherited from his father George Frem who was also , a Lebanese politician who served as a minister in various cabinets between 1982 and 2003.