Angry depositors smash bank facades in Lebanon as they demand their deposits

by yalibnan 216

A number of Lebanese depositors smashed the facades of a number of banks in the capital, Beirut, and set tires on fire in front of them, coinciding with the arrival of members of the army, which led to confrontations between the two sides.

This step came, due to the inability of depositors to withdraw their money, in a move called for by the “Depositors’ Cry” association.

Al-Araby website reported that the protesters smashed the facades of at least 4 banks, and threw Molotov cocktails inside them, noting that the angry protesters then headed towards the house of the head of the Association of Banks in Beirut.

During the protest, clashes took place between the Lebanese army and the protesters demanding the rights of depositors in front of a bank in Beirut, before announcing the end of their movement.

Banks ask their employees to leave

In turn, the managements of a number of banks in Beirut asked their employees to go home , amid fears of being stormed