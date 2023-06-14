“Hezbollah ran away from the parliament after losing the vote” , says Harfoush

The founder of the Third Republic of Lebanon initiative , Omar Harfoush, accused Hezbollah of chickening out in today’s presidential session

“I was surprised at how the resistance, which boasts of its intercontinental missiles and achievements, is afraid of a vote and evaded the parliament “

He branded today’s election session for the President of the Republic as unconstitutional

“Something that cannot be tolerated took place in it, and it reflects the reality of who has controlled the Lebanese authority for many years.”

One ballot was missing

Harfoush commented on the the fact that 127 ballots out of the 128 were counted and emphasized that hiding a vote for one of the MPs is a matter that necessitates a re-election process, and not that the session be blown up and adjourned as if nothing had happened. And everyone saw that the counting results showed a shortage in the number of votes.

Harfoush asserted that ” Speaker Nabih Berri was afraid that Azour would get 60 votes, because of the symbolism that this number represents. Therefore, Berri decided to hide the vote, which seemed to belong to the candidate, Jihad Azour, and he cut off the transmission from the session and left it in a hurry.

Stressing that the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and the deputies of his bloc voted with the opposition forces in favor of Azour, which is considered a victory for the free sovereign opinion, and today’s battle won by politicians is coming.

“In the coming days pressure will intensify on all those who voted against the will for change, and those who prevent saving Lebanon will be targeted, and they will be confronted and punished.” , he added

Translated from Arabic articles in Lebaneses News websites