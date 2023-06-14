Berri sources deny reports of US sanctions If he obstructs presidential vote

by yalibnan 148

Sources close to Ain al-Tineh , the official residence of the Speaker ruled out the validity of the news circulating about Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri being subjected to US pressure, represented by future sanctions, with a direct threat if he does not commit to opening successive sessions to elect a president.

The sources sad that the threat of sanctions is not new, and it does not affect Speaker Berri exclusively, but rather a large number of deputies, and not exclusively against the background of the presidential election. However, making sure that threats regarding Speaker Berri have arrived will be translated by the course of Tomorrow’s session will reveal whether threats of sanctions against Berri have been made

The sources say that regardless of whether the speaker was notified of any direct threats from the American side or not, the speaker did not succumb at any stage to the language of the threat”. If Speaker Berri suspended the session after the first session, there are two possibilities: either he was not informed of any threat, Or he is not subject to threats, and therefore the days following the session will show if there is an actual threat against him.

Translated from an Arabic article in Lebanon Debate