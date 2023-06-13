Change Mps Yacoubian and Saliba will vote for Azour, call it best decision

by yalibnan 133

MPs Paula Yacoubian and Najat Aoun Saliba , prominent members of the Force of Change MPs Paula Yacoubian and Najat Saliba announced on on Tuesday that they will vote for former minister and IMF official Jihad Azour in Wednesday’s presidential election session.

“Political realism obliges us to take the best decision and a dream president does not exist until today, that’s why we have decided to declare our support for Jihad Azour and we will hold him accountable should he be elected,” Yacoubian said at a press conference.

Saliba for her part said: “We are endorsing Azour’s nomination because he believes in the principle of the state and is capable of returning Lebanon to the Arab fold and opening cooperation prospects with the international community.”

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a June 14 presidential election session,

This will be the 12th session that the parliament tries to elect a new president . The last of which was held on January 19.

On Sunday, Change and reform lawmaker Mark Daou announced the nomination of of former minister Jihad Azour as the consensus for the presidency and said the majority of the Change MPs will vote for Azour .