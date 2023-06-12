Taymour didn’t ask for an appointment with Berri, Jumblatt

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, indicated in an interview with Al-Jadeed that his son Taymour Jumblatt did not ask for an appointment with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Jumblatt’s comment came after rumors circulated that Berri refused to have an appointment with Taymour Jumblatt the leader of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc

There was no request to see Berri to be rejected said Walid Jumblatt , adding : “After the parliamentary session, we will see.”

On the other hand Berri’s sources confirmed to Al-Jadeed that “the relationship between him and Jumblatt does not depend on differences,” and continued: “It is true that we differ on the current presidential position issue , but we do not disagree on the relationship and the need for its continuation, survival and development. As for the rumor of not giving Jumblatt an appointment with Berri, this never happened “

The rumors started after the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc nominated former minister Jihad Azour for president .

Source: Al Anbaa