Franjieh attacks LF, FPM and change Mps, says no president will be elected on June 14

by yalibnan 346

In a speech commemorating the death of his father and family Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh attacked the Christian dominated parties and the Change MPs on Sunday and labeled presidential candidate Jihad Azour as the son of the establishment.

Describing the massacre of his family he said :

On June 13 they came while we were asleep but today we are awake and what happened on June 13 won’t happen on June 14 and no one is more Christian or Arab more that we are .

Franjieh who is backed by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its allies denied he is a confrontational candidate but at the same time he said that he has “no problem” in “agreeing on a patriotic and unifying candidate.”

File photo of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ( R) former president Michel Aoun ( C) and Marada movement chief Suleiman Franjieh ( L) . In 2016 Hezbollah insisted for more than two years of presidential vacuum on the election of Aoun as president and is now trying to repeat the same Scenario with Franjieh . Many view Franjieh as another rubber stamp for Nasrallah , like Aoun before him

This is what he said about the Lebanese Forces:

“In 2016, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea allied with Hezbollah’s candidate ex-president Michel Aoun against me, and their problem is with any Christian candidate who would take the country to openness rather than cantons,” Franjieh added.

Franjieh also criticized the Free Patriotic Movement

“The FPM wants a candidate from outside the establishment while their candidate (Jihad Azour) is the son of the establishment and the finance minister of (the Fouad Saniora government),” Franjieh said.

“They have intersected with those whom they had labeled as Daesh (ISIS) and Israel,” he added, referring to FPM statements against the LF.

This is how he attacked the Change MPs:

“How do you justify to the youths your intersection today with those against whom and against their corruption you staged a revolution?”

Franjieh forgot to mention that it was the Hezbollah and Amal supporters that attacked the October revolution protesters and torched their symbols

File: Hezbollah and Amal supporters burned down the “revolution fist, the symbol of Lebanon’s October 17, revolution on May 18, 2020

Franjieh predicted that “on Wednesday, everyone will go to the (presidential) election” session, but noted that he does not believe that a president will be elected during that session. He did not reveal why

But MP Qassem Hashem , a member of Speaker Nabih Berri’s parliamentary bloc criticized on Sunday the supporters of Jihad Azour’s nomination and questioned their ability to secure his election as president.”

“So far we have not considered blocking the session’s quorum and the decision might be taken on that day”, he said

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rai, commented during his Sunday sermon about the upcoming parliamentary session to elect president and warned against disruption of the elections

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rai, commented during his Sunday sermon about the upcoming parliamentary session to elect president and warned against any disruptions.

He pointed out that “the people are waiting for the election of a president for the republic, and are praying for this goal, while the official talk, unfortunately, revolves around disrupting the quorum in the session, which cancels the democratic process , increases the rift in the country, and plunges the state into deeper crises.”

Insulting people doesn’t make you a strong person

Former Minister Ziyad Baroud commented on Franjieh ‘s speech by saying :

“Despite the personally offensive speech, I extend my sincere condolences to the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh, in memory of his father, his family, and his martyr comrades. .

He added, “On the occasion of what he singled out for me in his speech , I would really like to thank him for describing me as tidy and kind. This is my upbringing on the basis that insulting people does not make you a strong person.

He continued, “Because each has his own style, in the interior and elsewhere throughout the country, I will suffice to say that I am proud of what I was able to do when I was the minister of Interior.

Baroud was credited with overseeing Lebanon’s best-managed round of elections to date in 2009, which he orchestrated in one day instead of the conventional four weekends, a record in Lebanese history. This has earned him the First Prize of the prestigious United Nations Public Service Award where Lebanon was ranked first among 400 government administrations from all over the world by the United Nations Public Administration Network (UNPAN).