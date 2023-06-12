Aoun blasts Hezbollah over treason accusations

by yalibnan 125

Former president Michel Aoun on Monday slammed Hezbollah and its allies for launching “treason accusations and threats through the media ”

“I did not let them down, neither in the July War, nor in keenness on the resistance nor in the confrontation against Daesh (Islamic State group),” Aoun said in an interview with the journalist Sami Kleib, when asked whether a mending of ties between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement is possible.

“I have not said anything against them. Should my reward be treason accusations and threats through newspapers?” Aoun asked.

“Is it reasonable to be accused of treason because we have merely rejected a candidate?” the ex-president wondered.

Asked whether Gebran Bassil’s rhetoric in recent month for their accusations may be the reason he said the Hezbollah chief ( Hassan Nasrallah ) and I have repeatedly agreed that a political dispute does not negate the friendship.”

Asked how the “problem” can be “overcome,” Aoun said: “We did not start it and democracy stipulates the freedom of choice. The other party must make the first step towards the solution.”

As for his recent meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and whether Damacus is pressing for Suleiman Franjieh’s election, Aoun said: “I did not feel any pressure and we only discussed this issue in a swift manner.”

“The Syrian president has told me more than once that they do not interfere in the presidency and do not want to interfere,” the president added.

Earlier today Aoun stressed that “our system is democratic and our constitution protects freedom of opinion”.

“Accordingly, every political party has the right to have a presidential candidate, without that drawing a rhetoric of treason accusations and threats of biblical proportions,” Aoun tweeted.

“Respecting the other and their rights is part of the foundations of national unity and coexistence,” he added.

“Those who want the country must respect these principles,” the former president stressed.