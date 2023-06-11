Azour has a project and a vision to rescue Lebanon, report

by yalibnan

The Kuwaiti newspaper “Al-Rai” revealed that “those who communicated with the former minister, Jihad Azour, concluded that his project is not based on alignment or confrontation, but rather on openness and realism to face the many challenges, and that he is a man who has proven throughout all his career and performance in the past months that he is open to everyone.” He does not set red lines for himself, neither in communicating with others nor in dialogue about any issue

He pointed out that he had heard more than one confirmation that he was an open and moderate man, and that Lebanon needs in this circumstance an economic rescue and this requires a man who can convince the inside as well as the Arab and international communities that he has a project and a vision. He is able to succeed based on experience.”

The newspaper added that whoever listens to Azour feels “the importance he attaches to restoring relations with the Arab world, especially the Gulf countries, stressing that distancing Lebanon from them was costly for the country , and that he is betting on his ability to rebuild confidence in Lebanon based on its distinguished relations with these countries which could constitute a quick way to help Lebanon and to restore the confidence of those around it and at the same time to understand the world and the transformations taking place in the region among among these the issues of the displaced Syrians

According to the newspaper, those who listened and talked to Azour are stressing that he is not a candidate against the Shiite duo (Hezbollah and the Amal movement) or against anyone else , but rather for one goal, which is salvation, while confirming that he never declared that he is a confrontational candidate but rather a candidate who is willing to cooperate with all . As he competes for the presidency he hopes it will be an honorable and fair competition and realizes that in the end there will be winners and losers and that he has no problem with not winning, just as he won’t be embarrassed if he wins , and that any victory should not be interpreted as eliminating a basic political component in Lebanon.

Source: El Bashra. Translated from Arabic