A reporter of a pro Hezbollah channel accused of spying for Israel

by yalibnan 272

The pro Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen TV channel removed from its website all images and articles that pertain to its reporter Dr Haitham Muzahem

According to sources at Al-Mayadeen the action was taken by the channel because the reporter was accused of spying for Israel

Details reveal that Muzahem was arrested ten days ago by army Intelligence Division

Initially it was assumed that Muzahem was kidnapped or disappeared, but investigations clearly revealed that he was arrested, and the Internal security forces refused to give his family information about him.

He is currently being investigated by the Information Division, and so far nothing has been made public on how he communicated with Israeli .

About Muzahem

Information reveals that Dr Muzahem is also the producer of a TV program on the “Al-Mayadeen” channel, and he also works with an Islamic research center,

It was also revealed that he hails from the town of Mashghara in the Bekaa region, is a researcher and political analyst specializing in Middle Eastern and Islamic affairs. In addition to working with al Mayadeen, he is a regular contributor to Al-Hayat newspaper, Al-Balad newspaper, and the American Atlantic Post website, as well as to Arab political and academic magazines. Muzahem has published two books: The Israeli Labor Party (1968-1999) (Arabic) in 2001, and The Struggle over the Middle East (2013).

He has two other books that will be soon published :

1 “The Development of the Shiite Religious Authority: From Backbiting to Wilayat al-Faqih”

2 “How Revolutions Happen.”

He has also contributed to six other books on Iran and revolutions

News Agencies