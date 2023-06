LACC to contact Blinken to ask Berri to keep the June 14th electoral session open till a president is elected

According to Lebanese TV channel “MTV” , “the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee LACC) will send a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to ask him to send a letter to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to keep the electoral sessions open on June 14, to elect a new president for Lebanon.”