MP Jumblatt calls for “rational approach to current challenges”

by yalibnan 61

MP Taymour Jumblatt, leader of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc , called for “a rational approach to the current challenges and for avoiding the language of confrontation and the tense positions related to it.”

In a statement on the sidelines of Saturday’s meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace, he said that “only acceptance of the logic of democratic action based on the foundations of dialogue can ensure the continuation of the search for consensual and inclusive options for the interest of the country and its future.”

His comments come after the Al Anbaa website of the Progressive Socialist Party ( PSP) made the following announcement:

” The Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc held its meeting in the presence of former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the head of Democratic Gathering bloc MP Taymour Jumblatt, and in the presence of MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Hadi Abu al-Hassan, Wael Abu Faour, Faisal al-Sayegh, Raji al-Saad , former MP Ghazi Aridi, and the Secretary General of the Progressive Party Socialist Zafer Nasser and the advisor to MP Jumblatt, Hossam Harb.

After the meeting, the bloc confirmed its support for the candidacy of the former minister, Jihad Azour, for the presidential elections, as the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, was the first to put forward his name in a basket of names that he presented to the various political parties on the basis of consensus and away from the logic of challenge, noting that Azour’s support does not mean, in any case any new alignment, but rather we were the first to initiate it before it was adopted by any other party”.

The announcement spelled the end of the speculation about Jumblatt’s position regarding the election of Azour’s candidacy . There were concerns that Walid Jumblatt may side with Franjieh because of his close ties with Speaker Nabih Berri who was the first to nominate Suleiman Franjieh.

But Jumblatt maintained his original position of labeling Franjieh and former opposition candidate Michel Moawad as confrontational . Moawad has since dropped out of the race in favor of Azour whom the opposition considers a consensus candidate since he is not aligned with any political party , but Franjieh remained in the race .

The move by the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc should guarantee the election of Azour, provided a Quorum is met during the June 14 session after the first round