Ex Security official defends the banning of Kuwaiti journalist from entering Lebanon

by yalibnan 81

The media office of Major General Abbas Ibrahim issued the following statement:

File photo: Major general Abbas Ibrahim who recently retired from his position of general director of the General Directorate of General Security because his term ended and was not extended. Ibrahim , a close ally of Hezbollah was the first official to reveal on Aug 4, 2020 immediately following the port explosion that the chemicals ( Ammonium Nitrate) stored inside the port caused the explosion that destroyed the capital Beirut . It was discovered later that Hezbollah brought the chemical for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs that killed thousands of civilians

“To clarify the controversy surrounding the Lebanese General Security’s prevention of Fajr Al-Saeed from entering Lebanon through Rafic Hariri International Airport, and some blaming the former Director General of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, for taking a prior decision in her regard, Major General Ibrahim’s office clarifies that the decision he took earlier is in accordance with the law, and the General Directorate of Public Security operates under the law.

Major General Ibrahim retired last March, and this is a procedure that is applied in the world’s airports All in all for legal reasons, so the matter does not tolerate bidding, and the Lebanese are the most informed of that. But if there is an objection, Mrs. Al-Saeed’s lawyer can review the concerned institution.

Ibrahim who is closely associated with Iran backed Hezbollah militant group did not explain what kind of law was applied in the case since the airport security did not explain to Fajr Al-Saeed the reasons behind the decision not to allow her in

According to analysts familiar with the airport security , the decisions are not taking by the General Security, they are taken by Hezbollah.

One analyst who dded not want to be named for fear on his life told Ya Libnan. There is always a Hezbollah official at the airport who decides if a person can enter Lebanon or not , because the General Security is controlled by Hezbollah .

The mistreatment of Fajr Al-Saeed , a highly respected journalist , writer and producer caused an outrage in Lebanon;

Samir Geagea, leader of the “Lebanese Forces” party, blasted the Lebanese authorities calling the way she was mistreated an attack on everything that Lebanon represents in terms of civilized, cultural, and media values on the one hand.” And complete disregard for Lebanon’s Arab relations on the other , which constitutes a blow to the entire concept of freedoms.

He called on “caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to conduct an immediate investigation into this case, determine responsibilities, and impose the most severe penalties against those who were behind this decision.. or else, welcome to the Republic of North Korea, all of you.”

Many reacted with surprise and disgust over the manner in which Al Saeed was treated at the airport by the General Security

The Progressive Socialist Party commented in a statement by saying : “It is very surprising that the Kuwaiti journalist, Fajr Al-Saeed, was prevented from entering Lebanon, arrested, and interrogated, solely on the basis of her political positions and opinions.”

It ” condemned the pattern of harassment, which constitutes a blow to the idea of Lebanon’s existence, which is based on freedoms and diversity, and on respect for the press and journalists.

Former Justice minister and top internal security official MP Ashraf Rifi also blasted the General Security for “preventing the Kuwaiti journalist Fajr Al-Saeed from entering Lebanon . He said it constitutes an attack on an Arab citizen who belongs to the friendly state of Kuwait,” . enough is enough ..… Lebanon was and will remain the country of freedoms.”

Shame on Lebanon

The founder of the “Third Republic of Lebanon” initiative, Omar Harfoush, commented by saying “what happened with the Kuwaiti journalist Fajr Al-Saeed, by preventing her from entering Lebanon and expelling her after she was arrested for a whole night without water or the Internet, and without any reason, is a shame on the honor and history of Lebanon.”

He added this is another “new evidence that Lebanon has become hostage to a gang of those who assumed the position of the first and third presidencies, along with the second presidency , and a militia that terrorizes the people,” wondering, “what judicial decision did they use to prevent her from entering , and which judge sent the decision to public security? Where is the public opinion from?” What is happening in Lebanon.