Azour vs Franjieh : This is how the number of votes look like in first round

by yalibnan 124

An-Nahar conducted a vote count according to the declared positions of the parliamentary blocs and MPs and so far here are the numbers :

Suleiman Franjieh is guaranteed to receive 44 votes, as follows:

,- The “Development and Liberation” Bloc: 16 deputies ( Amal )

“Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc: 15 deputies( Hezbollah)

The National Accord Bloc has 5 deputies (Faisal Karami, Hassan Murad, Muhammad Yahya, Adnan Traboulsi and Taha Naji).

The National Bloc: 4 deputies (Tony Franjieh, Farid El-Khazen, Melhem Tawq, and Michel El-Murr)

Independents: 4 (Jihad Al-Samad, Haider Nasser, George Boushkian, Abdul-Karim Kabbara)

Azour is guaranteed to receive 58 votes as follows:

“Lebanese Forces” bloc: 19 deputies.

Strong Lebanon bloc (FPM) : 17 deputies. (If everyone adheres, it is likely that some violations of the bloc’s decision will occur)

“Democratic Gathering”: 8

The Kataeb Bloc: 4 deputies

“Renewal” bloc: 4 deputies (Michel Moawad, Ashraf Rifi, Fouad Makhzoumi and Adeeb Abd Al-Masih)

Independents: Bilal Al-Hushaimi and Ghassan Skaf. Michel Daher

Change and reform : Mark Daou, Michel Douaihy, and Waddah Al-Sadiq

26 deputies did not announce their position, and they are as follows:

Change and reform : 9 deputies (Azour may get at least four votes from them)

National Equinox bloc: 6 deputies

Armenian bloc: two deputies

Independents: 9 deputies (Charbel Massad, Osama Saad, Ihab Matar, Jean Talouzian, Abd al-Rahman al-Bizri, Nima Fram, Jamil Abboud, Nabil Badr (closer to Azour), Imad al-Hout)

By convention, under article 49 of the Lebanese Constitution, a qualified majority of two-thirds of the members of the Lebanese Parliament is required to elect the president in the first round. If no candidate reaches that threshold, further rounds of election are held where an absolute majority of the members legally constituting the parliament is sufficient to elect the president.

Source : Al Anbaa’