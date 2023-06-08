Geagea: blasts authorities for banning Kuwaiti journalist from entering Lebanon. Has Lebanon become a second North Korea?

by yalibnan 201

Samir Geagea, leader of the “Lebanese Forces” party, blasted the Lebanese authorities for “preventing the Kuwaiti journalist, writer, and producer, Fajr Al-Saeed, from entering Lebanon in a crude police manner, and without any legal justification, calling it an attack on everything that Lebanon represents in terms of civilized, cultural, and media values on the one hand.” And complete disregard for Lebanon’s Arab relations on the other , which constitutes a blow to the entire concept of freedoms.

He pointed out that “Kuwait has always been a key supporter and friend of Lebanon from independence until this moment at various levels, foremost of which are the development projects that the Kuwaiti Development Fund has accomplished, at least in the last ten years, which surpass in some areas what the Lebanese state itself has accomplished, as well as Kuwait has always, and without hesitation, stood by Lebanon in Arab and international forums, so is this how we reward our friends? But it seems that the only reason for preventing the free journalist “Fajr Al-Saeed” from entering Lebanon lies in its clear and transparent stances towards the axis of resistance, and the question Al-Matrouh: Has Lebanon turned into a second North Korea?

He called on “caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to conduct an immediate investigation into this case, determine responsibilities, and impose the most severe penalties against those who were behind this decision..What else, welcome to the Republic of North Korea, all of you.”

The media department of the “Lebanese Forces” party reported that “the political and popular media community was surprised by the news that the Lebanese General Security prevented the Kuwaiti journalist, writer and producer, Fajr Al-Saeed, from entering Lebanon, after she had arrived at Beirut International Airport, without informing her the reasons for this ban, and explaining to the public opinion the background to this reprehensible and totally unacceptable step in a country whose main advantages are that it is the homeland of freedoms.

It denounced “the behavior of the General Security, and called for the widest Lebanese solidarity with Al-Saeed, based on the Lebanese people’s adherence to the identity of their country and its role, and preventing all attempts to turn it into a police state outside Lebanese and international law that does not resemble the civilized values of this country.”

It was astonished by “the suspicious silence of government officials regarding a step that harms Lebanon’s Arab relations, specifically with Kuwait,

It stressed that “what is required is not only clarification, but an apology to Kuwait , the media and Al-Saeed, and the immediate reopening of the doors of Lebanon to her.

Many reacted with surprise and disgust over the manner in which Al Saeed was treated at the airport by the General Security which is known to be under Hezbollah’s control .

The Media office of the Progressive Socialist Party commented in a statement on the prevention of the Kuwaiti journalist from entering Lebanon, and said: “It is very surprising that the Kuwaiti journalist, Fajr Al-Saeed, was prevented from entering Lebanon, arrested, and interrogated, solely on the basis of her political positions and opinions.”

It ” condemned the pattern of harassment, which constitutes a blow to the idea of Lebanon’s existence, which is based on freedoms and diversity, and on respect for the press and journalists, whether Lebanese or expatriate, and the relevant authorities and competent agencies must clarify what happened, address the matter and prevent its recurrence.”

MP Ashraf Rifi also blasted the General Security for “preventing the Kuwaiti journalist Fajr Al-Saeed from entering Lebanon . He said it represents the height of underestimating Lebanon’s image and position, and it also constitutes an attack on an Arab citizen who belongs to the friendly state of Kuwait,” considering that “we will not accept that a Lebanon protects the so called resistance, terrorism, killing and Captagon (drugs) ” . enough is enough are enough… Lebanon was and will remain the country of freedoms.”