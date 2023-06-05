Democratic Gathering MP calls for supporting Azour’s nomination

by yalibnan 148

MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan a key member of the “Democratic Gathering” parliamentary bloc which is headed by MP Taymour Jumblatt commented about the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour for the presidency by saying “Our nomination of Jihad Azour was not a maneuver and we did not change our opinion.

The issue is not related to the nomination or voting, but to how he should be able to reach the presidency,” calling for “expanding the support for Jihad Azour’s candidacy.”.

Former Progressive Socialist partly leader Walid Jumblatt and his son the “Democratic Gathering” leader Taymour Jumblatt are currently out of the country and are expected to be back on Monday . Following their return they are planning to hold a bloc meeting to discuss the presidential election and officially endorse the nomination of Jihad Azour.

MP Mark Daou (R) announced the nomination of of former minister Jihad Azour at the residence of MP Michel Moawad (L) who was the opposition candidate and decided to withdraw his candidacy and endorse Azour

Earlier today MP Mark Daou announced the nomination of of former minister Jihad Azour as the opposition’s candidate for the presidency, saying: “We affirm respect for the sovereignty of the state and the adoption of all reforms, especially the independence of the judiciary and the accountability of those responsible for all the disasters that occurred.”

Dow pointed out that:

“we, as opposition forces, sensed the size of national responsibility, rejected the logic of confrontation , and chose, for the sake of the country, to break the cycle of vacuum that is destroying this country. We searched for an acceptable alternative from the parliamentary forces for a consensus candidate with the aim of restoring hope and salvation and we agreed to name Minister Jihad Azour ” as a consensus candidate. He is at equal distance from everyone, and has the ability to save Lebanon from the current collapse.

He continued by saying “We have full confidence that Azour’ has the 65 votes needed , so let a session be called and we will all go to the parliament .

He urged all parliamentary blocs to rally behind this initiative

He revealed that ” an overwhelming majority of the Change MPs support the nomination of Azour for the Lebanese presidency”