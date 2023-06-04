No security threat , says US official after a mystery ‘explosion’ rocked Washington DC area

by yalibnan 214

Large explosion heard across Washington DC area at 3.15pm

WASHINGTON – Residents of Washington D.C. reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area on Sunday but fire department and homeland security officials said they had no reports of any incidents.

“We have no active incidents,” a spokesperson for the fire department said.

“There is no threat at this time,” the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Residents of the U.S. capital flocked to Twitter to report hearing a loud boom they said shook the ground and to ask if anyone had any information on what it was. A Reuters journalist was among those who heard it.

The cause of the noise is unclear. The Fairfax County Police Department said it initially believes the sound to have come from an aircraft.

Police and fire departments in Fairfax and Anne Arundel counties, in addition to the District, said they were working to determine its source.

Did anyone record a loud boom not long ago in the #WashingtonDC area? People say it sounded like an #earthquake, but there is nothing on seismometers. Let us know @fox5dc #noearthquake. — Jennifer Delgado (@JenDelgadoFOX) June 4, 2023

Update: This was a sonic boom from a Department of Defense aircraft, according to officials

Annapolis Police say the cause of the noise in the DMV area was an authorized Department of Defense aircraft..

Officers say the aircraft caused a sonic boom afterwards.

Local police departments including the Metropolitan Police Department and the Bowie Police Department in Maryland said they sent units to neighborhoods around the area and they couldn’t find any other source for the sound of the explosion.

In a likely unrelated but uniquely timed incident, the press pool has reported on an extra security sweep and, during the time of the confusion online over the boom in D.C., that the pool was “diverted” from the president’s motorcade.

This is a developing story. Refresh Ya Libnan for updates.

(Reuters)/ Independence