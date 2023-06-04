Lebanon Patriarch Rai calls for consensus on a president with the formula “neither victor nor vanquished”

During his Sunday mass , Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rai, welcomed “every step towards understanding and consensus over a president’s election,” as the opposition prepares to announce the name of its presidential candidate.

He called for consensus on a president with the formula “neither victor nor vanquished”

Hezbollah and its allies nominated Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh , a close ally of Syrian president Bashar al Assad , while the opposition is expected to officially nominate former finance minister Jihad Azour.

According to media reports the opposition forces are studying the idea of announcing Azour’s candidacy from the house of MP Michel Moawad, who was their first candidate but failed to secure the votes needed