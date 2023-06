Clashes in Beirut , several wounded

by yalibnan 185

“Lebanon 24” reported that violent clashes erupted Saturday evening, in the Al-Basha neighborhood in the Sabra area, adjacent to the Sports City in Beirut.

According to its sources, the clash resulted in a number of injuries, some of whom were transferred to Al-Makassed Hospital in Tariq Al-Jadidah area in Beirut for treatment.

The internal security forces intervened and started the investigation amidst tension throughout the area.