After ten years in jail without a fair trial Ghaddafi’s son goes on hunger strike

The office of the legal agent of the son of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal Gaddafi, who is imprisoned in Lebanon, indicated that “in the face of the persistent injustice against me, it is time to release me after more than ten years of imprisonment have passed since my arrest and the prosecution against me on a charge that I did not commit.”

In a statement, he pointed out, “How is it possible, in a country of law and liberties, to ignore the flagrant violation of the Human Rights Charter, when it participated in its drafting? How is it possible to leave a political prisoner without a fair trial for years?”

He explained, “After the persecution of my rights persisted without any accountability I hereby declare my hunger strike and all those involved in the persistence of injustice against me should bear all the responsibilities and consequences

Mussa El Sadr

File photo of Shiite imam Mussa El Sadr an Iranian-born Lebanese scholar and political leader who founded The Amal Movement. On August 25, 1978, Sadr and two companions Sheikh Mohamad Yaacoub and Abaass Bader el dine departed for Libya to meet with government officials at the invitation of Muammar Gaddafi. The three were last seen on 31 August.

The Lebanese authorities in 2015 charged Hannibal Gaddafi with withholding information about a missing Lebanese Shiite cleric, judicial sources said

Hannibal Gaddafi was kidnapped in Syria and brought to Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa valley, but was freed by police several hours later and taken in for questioning, security sources said.

He was interrogated for more than three hours by judicial investigators, who charged him with “withholding information on the disappearance of Shiite imam Mussa El Sadr”.

Sadr went missing in 1978 during an official visit to Libya, along with an aide and a journalist. Hannibal at the time was 3 years old .

Beirut blamed the disappearances on longtime Libyan strongman Moamer Gaddafi, and the Gaddafi family was branded persona non grata by Lebanon, especially among members of the Shiite community.

