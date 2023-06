US Debt ceiling update: House passes bill by wide margin

by yalibnan 142

The debt ceiling compromise bill sailed to passage in the House on Wednesday evening.

The House voted 314-117 after just over an hour of debate on the legislation.

The bill required a simple majority — 218 — to pass in the House. Over 70 Republicans voted against the bill.

Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X-date on which it could default, June 5.

The Hill News Agencies