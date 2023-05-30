Did the UAE stop issuing visas to Lebanese after Hezbollah threats?

Al-Ghad TV in Cairo reported, on Monday, that “the UAE has stopped issuing entry visas to the Lebanese,” without revealing the sources that informed it of this matter.

It should be noted that no official statements have been issued so far by the UAE authorities in this regard, at a time when activists on social networking sites questioned the validity of the news and its source.

Several Lebanese media outlets reported that ” Entry visas for Lebanese have been suspended due to threats the country has received from Hezbollah.”

This development reportedly comes after protests were made against the UAE over the death of Ghazi Ezzedine, 55, a Shiite Muslim who had been living in the Gulf state for some three decades. He was arrested on unknown charges on March 22 along with his two brothers .

The UAE released yesterday 10 Lebanese who were also in jail .

The authorities have not commented on Ezzedine’s case nor on the release of the other detainees.

Afif Shouman, head of a group of Lebanese families with relatives detained in the Gulf country, said seven Lebanese citizens remain detained in the UAE, none of whom have been convicted of a crime, and called for their release.

In another development a Saudi citizen was reportedly kidnapped in Lebanon, according to Lebanon minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi . He said that ” the security services are on alert, and “the punishment will be severe ” for those behind the kidnapping