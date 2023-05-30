A Saudi national was kidnapped in Lebanon: Mawlawi

by yalibnan 160

A Saudi Arabian citizen was reportedly kidnapped in Lebanon, according to Lebanon minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi . He said that ” the security services are on alert, and “the punishment will be severe ” for those behind the kidnapping.

Mawlawi revealed that the Saudi citizen was kidnapped on the airport road on Saturday evening.

In a tweet , Mawlawi said: “We have been following up with the Intelligence Division of the Internal Security Forces since yesterday the issue of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut, and we are in continuous contact with the His Excellency the Saudi Arabian Ambassador.”

نتابع مع شعبة المعلومات بقوى الأمن الداخلي منذ الأمس قضية اختطاف مواطن سعودي في بيروت ونحن على تواصل بأدق التفاصيل مع سعادة السفير @bukhariwaleeed. دائما وبيد من حديد نعمل لتحرير أي مواطن يتعرض لأي أذى على أرض لبنان. ما حصل يمس بعلاقة لبنان مع أشقائه وسيكون عقاب الفاعلين قاسيا — Bassam Mawlawi (@MawlawiBassam) May 29, 2023

He added, “We always work with an iron fist to liberate any citizen who suffers any harm on Lebanese soil. What happened affects Lebanon’s relationship with its brothers, and the perpetrators will be severely punished.”

On the other hand, the Saudi newspaper “Okaz”revealed that the Saudi citizen is an employee of the Saudi Arabian Airlines company, and the kidnappers demanded $400,000 as a ransom for his release, noting that the monitored line of communications was between Al Dahiya ( Hezbollah headquarters) , Hazmiyeh, and Dahr al-Baydar( Army and intelligence headquarters .

In a updated report “Okaz”revealed that the Kidnapers moved the Saudi citizen to Al Dahiya