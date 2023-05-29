Hezbollah launches preemptive attack against Azour

As soon as it became apparent that former Lebanese finance minister Jihad Azour could be the presidential candidate of the opposition he became the target for attacks by Hezbollah and a its allies

MP Mohammed Raad who heads up Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc was quick to launch a preemptive attack against Azour and his supporters

“The candidate whose name is being circulated is a maneuver candidate whose mission is to confront the nomination of the candidate supported by us,” Raad said, calling on the opposition to “stop wasting time.”

“Those who don’t want a representative of (the Axis of) Defiance are saying ‘we have our republic and you have your republic’ and are seeking to partition the country,” Raad said and added

“Their entire work is to conspire against the resistance, and the slogan they have voiced is toppling the resistance’s arms and inciting against it. The meetings that they are holding are within this context, whereas the resistance is dealing with the matter calmly, because it knows that these people want an illusion,” Raad said. And added

“We are proud of our belonging to a resistant choice”

He attacked Azour without naming him and accused the opposition of conspiring against Hezbollah

“Their entire work is to conspire against the resistance, and the slogan they have voiced is toppling the resistance’s arms and inciting against it.

“They are delusional and do not know the facts, seeing as the resistance is bigger and stronger than them and all those who support them”

But Azour on Sunday refused to be labeled as a confrontational candidate and said he has a project that will rescue Lebanon and will be approved by all the Lebanese .

Hezbollah has been accusing the opposition of seeking to divide the country , but according to Lebanese media reports , it is the other way round . Hezbollah is the one trying to divide the country and has already started with Lebanon’s capital Beirut by insisting it should be divided into 2 parts , one part to be headed by a Sunni mayor and the other by a pro Hezbollah Shiite mayor .

During a meeting today at Dar Al Fatwa in Beirut all the attendants rejected the idea of dividing Beirut municipality into 2 parts

Candidates

Jihad Azour, who is currently the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund where he oversees the Fund’s work in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Caucasus

Several names of possible candidates have been mentioned. Some have been described as confrontational like Hezbollah’s candidate Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh, a close friend of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad and opposition’s candidate Michel Mouawad , son of slain president Rene Mouawad who was assassinated on Lebanon’s Independence Day , November 22, 1989 reportedly by the Syrian regime .

Lebanese Army chief General Joseph Aoun is reportedly the choice of the Arab Gulf States and could eventually be elected as the next president

Several other candidates have been named including Army Chief General Joseph Aoun, former minister of Interior Ziad Baroud , former Lebanese minister Ziad Hayek who was nominated in 2019 to head up the World bank and Salah Honein a lawyer and former MP and several others

File : Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is shown during a meeting with Marada Movement leader Suleimna Franjieh at undisclosed location. Hezbollah has taken the decision to push for the election of Franjieh as its preferred presidential candidate in Lebanon . Franjieh is the weakest Christian leader .He only just managed to get his son elected to parliament in the May 2022 elections. Like former president Michel Aoun Franjieh is expected to be a rubber stamp for Nasrallah , if he ever gets elected

The Lebanese economy remains severely depressed against continued deadlock over much needed economic reforms and high uncertainty. Despite the urgency for action to address Lebanon’s deep economic and social crisis, progress in implementing the reforms agreed under the 2022 agreement with IMF remains very slow.

Former Lebanese minister of Interior Ziad Baroud who is favored by the change and reform MPs and some of the others in opposition

Azour is perceived by the opposition as the only candidate that understands or able to handle the collapse of Lebanon’s economy which is the most important issue for Lebanon at this moment in time”

The Lebanese pound has become almost worthless as retailers in Lebanon are demanding dollars for their goods and services after the pound lost about 99 % of its value

Azour is currently the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund where he oversees the Fund's work in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Caucasus.

Azour served as Lebanon’s Finance Minister in 2005-08, during which time he coordinated the implementation of important reforms, including modernizing the country’s tax and customs systems. Before and since his time as finance minister, he held a wide range of senior executive positions in the private sector, including McKinsey and Booz and Co

Azour holds a PhD in International Finance and a post-graduate degree in International Economics and Finance, both from the Institute d’Etudes Politiques de Paris. He also did research on emerging economies and their integration into the global economy as a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard. Azour has published several books and articles on economic and financial issues and taught extensively.

None of the opposition seem to have any personal problems with Franjieh but they all see him as a puppet of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah like Michel Aoun who was proclaimed as the worst president Lebanon ever had

One observer told Ya Libnan

“Franjieh’s only strength is Lebanon’s weakness .

After signing the maritime border agreement with Israel Lebanon does not need a resistance movement anymore. If Hezbollah was against the agreement Aoun would never have signed it . If Hezbollah wants to resist Israel it should move its fighters to Jerusalem , like it did when it sent its fighters to Syria to help the Assad regime in crushing the Syrian revolution.

And Lebanon does not seek the return to Syrian hegemony

Lebanon wants to regain its lost sovereignty and the time is now . We are tired of the bullying by Hezbollah. and its arms. It is mighty time for the Lebanese to decide what is best for Lebanon “